Something to look forward to: Add-on accessories could be an interesting addition to GoPro's product line, especially if they add tangible value, and would serve as an additional source of revenue for a company that has struggled as of late.

GoPro’s next generation action camera has leaked ahead of an expected September launch, boasting an all-new look and support for optional add-on accessories.

Photo Rumors managed to secure the details out of China. According to the publication’s sources, the GoPro Hero 8 will be powered by a GP2 chip capable of 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and full HD video at up to 480 fps. There’s also said to be an improved lens that delivers better image quality and hot shoe-style accessories including a microphone, LED light and an external display.

The publication also got its hands on images of a new GoPro Max that was registered with the Japanese Ministry of Communications. The new model will reportedly replace the GoPro Fusion that launched in 2017. Additional details on this shooter remain a mystery as of now.

Word of new cameras from GoPro comes shortly after the launch of rival DJI’s first action camera, the DJI Osmo Action. Although it wasn’t quite as good as the GoPro Hero 7, The Verge was reasonably impressed with DJI’s freshman outing which bodes well for future revisions.

Photo Rumors has a respectable track record, delivering early images of the GoPro Hero 6 weeks before its unveiling in 2017. Even still, it’s worth taking all rumors with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the manufacturer.

Masthead credit: paddle board surfer by Longjourneys