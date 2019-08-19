Something to look forward to: When it comes to excellent gaming headsets at bargain prices, few can match HyperX’s Cloud Alpha. Not only does it offer superb audio quality, but it’s also only $100. With the latest version, the company improves on what came before by adding several new features.

HyperX has used the Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany, to announce the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. It offers all the design and sound quality features found in its predecessor, including "dual chamber technology that allows it to tune base separate from the mid and high frequencies." You also get premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette, and a durable aluminum frame.

Some of the new additions to the Cloud Alpha S are its bass adjustment sliders, giving wearers three levels of bass fine-tuning that can be altered during use.

Additionally, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S comes with virtual 7.1 surround sound. The company says it has been custom-tuned to increase the immersion users feel while playing games.

“We are excited to expand our line of HyperX peripherals with the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager at HyperX. “Offering users a 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud Alpha. The new Alpha S gives gamers precise sound and intuitive control features to enjoy fully immersive soundscapes.”

We chose the HyperX Cloud Alpha headphones as the cheaper alternative to the SteelSeries Arctis Pro GameDAC in our Best Headphones 2019 gaming category. In addition to the fantastic sound, we praised the 50mm drivers, closed-back design, and superb build quality.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset will be available in September and cost $129.99, which is $30 more than the last version.

