Bottom line: With a strong content library, an attractive price and a bundle that looks even better, Disney+ certainly stands to shake up the streaming video landscape. Disney will be hosting its fan expo in Anaheim later this week at which time we’ll likely hear more about the streaming platform’s plans.

Disney’s long-rumored streaming service will finally open its doors on November 12. When it does, it’ll be available on a variety of platforms although curiously enough, one major name is missing from the list.

Disney+ will initially be available on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Android TV, Android mobile devices, Chromecast, desktop web browsers, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming players, Roku TV and Xbox One. Curiously enough, Amazon’s Fire TV and tablets aren't part of the pack – not yet, anyway.

The service is set to launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12 priced at $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually), $8.99 CAD per month (or $89.99 CAD annually) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively. A week later, on November 19, the service will be available in Australia and New Zealand for $8.99 AUD per month (or $89.99 AUD per year) and $9.99 NZD per month (or $99.99 NZD per year), respectively.

Earlier this month, if your recall, Disney revealed that it’ll also offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month. That’s an excellent value and the same price as Netflix’s standard package (with HD).