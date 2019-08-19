When it comes to the PC gaming industry's digital distribution market, gamers aren't exactly starved for variety. There's a wide array of distribution platforms out there, including both publisher-exclusive offerings like Uplay or Origin and more agnostic services like Steam and GOG.

For the most part, each platform brings something different to the table. Steam is known for its impressive feature set and frequent sales, and GOG is beloved for its DRM-games. However, GOG has another, lesser-known unique feature in its repertoire called the Community Wishlist. The Wishlist is effectively a community-powered recommendation system, where players can suggest and vote on games they want GOG to add to its catalog.

These games can be old, new, upcoming, big, or small -- it doesn't matter. As long as it isn't involved in some sort of exclusivity deal, GOG will likely consider it eventually; provided the Wish gets enough votes. As of today, GOG has officially fulfilled "over 2 million" community Wishes, which is quite an impressive achievement.

Many of the games formerly on the Wishlist were long forgotten, but have now been brought back by the company's engineers. Of course, for GOG, "bringing back" a game means much more than simply snagging a license to sell it. It also means digging into the title's code, fixing bugs, and generally tweaking it so that it runs on modern systems with minimal friction.

To celebrate this major milestone, GOG has launched the "Games Come True" sale, which will run until August 26. In the sale, you'll find over 250 deals; many of which are attached to some of GOG's most-requested games.

Some titles seeing steep discounts include Grim Fandango Remastered (75 percent off), Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (66 percent off), and the entire Monkey Island series (65 percent off). Other well-known games are seeing smaller discounts, such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, which is now 25 percent off.

If you want to check out the sale for yourself, just visit GOG's official website, or download the GOG Galaxy client.