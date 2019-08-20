In brief: In the market for a new gaming PC but don't want to go through the hassle of assembling one? Dell may have an answer with its pair of gaming-focused desktop PCs: The 2019 Alienware Aurora R9 and the Dell G5 Desktop. With the latter even smaller than the Aurora R9 compact midtower, the design of both PCs seem ideal for the gamer looking to take a break from eye-scorching lightshow setups.

The aliens are here, not to abduct your cows but with gaming hardware like the $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor and a pair of gaming desktop PCs at a much more affordable price point. There's also a new set of Alienware gaming mice and keyboards but let's go through the PCs first.

Starting with the looks, the Alienware Aurora R9 gets the Legend design treatment for 2019 making for a sleek and neat compact midtower straight from the future. Form follows function here too as Dell notes an average ambient temperature drop of four percent, thanks to improved airflow with enough space to accommodate dual Nvidia RTX 2080 GPUs. The chassis is a tool-less affair so you can go straight to slotting stuff into slots if you decide to opt for any future hardware upgrades.

Buyers can configure their Aurora R9 from a choice of AMD or Nvidia GPUs. Offerings from the former include the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT while the green team options range from the inexpensive GTX 1650 all the way up to the super pricey RTX 2080 Ti.

In the CPU department, it's all Intel's 9th-gen chips. At the lower-end, there's the quad-core i3-9100, with several i5 and i7 options in between, all the way up to a water-cooled octa-core i9-9900K. RAM can be specced between ranges of 8GB to 64GB of HyperX's Fury 3200MHz chips with Intel Optane spec options in between. For storage, there's a single and dual array option that can fit up to a 2TB M.2 SSD and an HDD of the same capacity, all powered by either a 460W or 850W PSU, depending upon the configuration.

In terms of I/O, the distinctive Alienware LED ring on the front houses vertically stacked components including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports below the alien head power button, a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 port w/powershare and a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port located further down with headphone jacks rounding things off at the front.

The rear is occupied with SPDIF digital output, five USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a single USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port w/powershare, an Ethernet jack, a DisplayPort 1.2 output and audio lines.

The Aurora R9 launches on sale today with a price tag of $970 in a configuration that includes a Core i5 CPU, a GTX 1650, 8GB RAM and 1TB of HDD storage and two color options: Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon .

For those on a tighter budget and less demanding needs, Dell has announced its G5 gaming desktop that differs on two major fronts from its Alienware offering. There's air cooling instead of liquid cooling as CPU overclocking isn't supported given the use of a 460W PSU. Meanwhile, the top-spec GPU that can be configured here is a single RTX 2080, ruling out the Ti model and dual GPU options.

Other hardware specs like the CPU options and RAM remain similar, although the latter in 64GB capacity is slower than the Aurora's at 2666MHz while storage can be maxed out at 3TB (1TB M.2 SSD and 2TB HDD).

For its peripheral ecosystem, there's a set of new mice and keyboards, the recently announced AW310H gaming headset and a pair of gaming monitors. The 1,000Hz AW610M is the latest wired/wireless gaming mouse powered by a lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 350 hours on a single charge and costs $100, while the RGB-lit AW510M is its cheaper ($75) and wired sibling, both of which use a 16,000DPI PixArt sensor. There's also a third option, the $63 AW310M that's wireless-only and is powered by a single AA battery for up to 300 hours of usage.

The Alienware keyboards include the $160 AW510K (left) and the $100 AW310K (right), both of which make use of mechanical switches. The AW510K is costlier because it has Cherry MX Red switches and RGB lighting.

The rest of Dell's announcements include a pair of gaming monitors (besides the aforementioned 55-inch OLED). These include the $1,500 AW3420DW (left), a 34-inch curved IPS panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution that's 120Hz-capable and supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

Lastly, a cheaper $600 model is the 27-inch AW2720HF gaming monitor that sports an IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p and support for AMD's FreeSync. Both monitors are expected to ship in mid-September.