In brief: Those familiar with the service said Apple will initially launch with a small selection of shows and movies before expanding the catalog in subsequent months. The company is even toying with different release strategies for its shows including dropping the first three episodes of a series at once and following up with weekly installments.

Apple TV+, the tech giant’s upcoming streaming video service, is expected to launch by November and will lead off with a free trial period according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by Bloomberg.

Netflix popularized the concept of binging by releasing all episodes of a season at once and letting viewers consume them at their own pace. It works, to a certain degree, as you don’t have to wait week after week for new episodes and potentially run the risk of losing interest. Conversely, once you watch an entire season – often times in a single day – you’re done with the show until next season which could be a year or longer.

It would seem that Apple is targeting some sort of middle ground here in an effort to appease both camps.

Sources said Apple is considering a rate of $9.99 per month, the same as Apple News+ and Apple Music. In comparison, Netflix starts at $8.99 per month while Disney+ will begin at $6.99 a month.

Apple earlier this week published the first official trailer for The Morning Show, an original comedy-drama series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Cupertino is reportedly going all in on the show, investing around $300 million on the first two seasons alone.