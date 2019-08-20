In context: Beta is the third and most stable of Microsoft’s preview channels. Major updates are rolled out approximately every six weeks alongside the occasional bug fixes and security patches.

Microsoft’s Chromium-powered Edge browser is one step closer to general availability. On Tuesday, Corporate Vice President of Windows, Joe Belfiore, announced a beta release for the next version of Microsoft Edge that is now available for all supported versions of Windows and macOS.

The latest version of Edge supports 14 languages and introduces new tab page customization, allowing users to choose what they see when opening a new page “by selecting either a Focused, Inspirational or Informational layout.” You also get access to a dark theme and can choose between three levels of tracking prevention.

The beta additionally includes several of the commercial features Microsoft announced at its Build conference including Microsoft Search built into Bing, Internet Explorer mode and Windows Defender Application Guard.

The Chromium-powered version of Edge has been making steady progress through 2019. The company shipped the first Canary and Developer builds of the browser back in April and followed it up with a version for macOS a month later. In June, the new browser became available for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1.

Belfiore said they’ve had more than a million downloads of the preview builds and received more than 140,000 individual pieces of feedback which is helping them rapidly improve the product.