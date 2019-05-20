It's fair to say Microsoft's old "Edge" browser wasn't the most popular piece of software in the world. While it was a decent-enough browser alternative in its own right due to a few unique features, it failed to make a dent in the user bases that Firefox or Google Chrome have amassed over the years.

Though Microsoft spent quite some time trying to make Edge work, leadership eventually decided it wasn't worth the effort. Instead of continuing to fight an uphill battle, the company elected to rebuild Edge from the ground up using the power of Chromium. Windows 10 users finally got their hands on this revamped version of Edge in April, when the first official preview version went live.

For Microsoft, a Windows 10 user base isn't enough, though. The company today announced that the first preview builds for the new Edge are now available for macOS users. According to Microsoft, Edge for macOS offers the same overall browsing experience as its Windows 10 counterpart, but its "look and feel" has been tweaked to better suit the needs of Mac fans.

Though most of these changes are small -- affecting things like menu layouts, font styles, and keyboard shortcuts -- one larger change is Microsoft's decision to integrate MacBook Touch Bars into the Edge experience. By swiping left and right on the Touch Bar with the browser in focus, you can switch between tabs. Alternatively, you can use the Touch Bar to control video playback.

As time goes on, more adjustments will undoubtedly be made to Edge's Mac port based on feedback from users. If you decide to try it for yourself but feel something is missing, you can let Microsoft know by using the "Send Feedback" tool.

You can download Edge for macOS right now by visiting our download section.