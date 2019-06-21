Forward-looking: The first releases will be from the Canary channel which is updated almost every day. Dev channel releases, published weekly, will be coming to earlier versions of Windows soon, we’re told.

Microsoft has released preview builds of its Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, allowing users of Microsoft’s older operating systems to participate in its early development process.

Microsoft made its Chromium-powered Edge browser available to download on Windows 10 back in April before pushing it out to macOS last month. Bringing it to Windows 7 – an OS that is nearly 10 years old at this point – may seem like a misinformed move but the truth is, Windows 7 still has a sizable market share (33.59 percent, according to StatCounter) despite facing end-of-life status.

Microsoft urges users that experience issues or have feedback to use the “Send Feedback” tool in Microsoft Edge. The Redmond tech giant said it considers feedback essential to creating the best possible browsing experience.

The first Canary builds do have some known issues, Microsoft said. For example, they don’t yet have support for dark mode and AAD sign-in although both matters should be remedied soon.

Interested parties can nab Edge preview builds by visiting the Microsoft Edge Insider site from a Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 device.