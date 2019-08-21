Keeping up with deal highlights on PC hardware, components and accessories, this week we've found a few great discounts on the XPS 8930 desktop from Dell, $100 off the Apple Mac mini and the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim is back at just $60. There's also a ZenBook 13 selling for less than $700 in a climate when really good budget laptops are harder to come by, the unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $499 and the amazing NVMe Samsung 970 Evo 500GB SSD for just $89.99.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.