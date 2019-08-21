Keeping up with deal highlights on PC hardware, components and accessories, this week we've found a few great discounts on the XPS 8930 desktop from Dell, $100 off the Apple Mac mini and the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim is back at just $60. There's also a ZenBook 13 selling for less than $700 in a climate when really good budget laptops are harder to come by, the unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $499 and the amazing NVMe Samsung 970 Evo 500GB SSD for just $89.99.

  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99). Save $450 off this XPS 8930 desktop with coupon code. This is a great price considering the specs. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900 8-Core Customizable Desktop for $906.39 at Dell (list price $1178.99). Select the i9-9900 processor on product page. If you're looking for a more customizable desktop, get this XPS 8930 desktop for $906.39. This is a rare discount on a desktop with a 9th gen i9 processor.
  • Apple Mac mini with 8th gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (with i5 Core and 256GB SSD $999) for $699 at Amazon (list price $799). Save $100 off the Apple Mac mini. The Mac mini featuring an 8th gen i3 quad-core processor and 128GB SSD is $699, while the i5 6-core and 256GB SSD Mac mini is $999.
  • HP Pavilion 590 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with Radeon RX 550, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) for $469.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $899.99). Save $430 off the HP Pavilion 590 desktop buying refurbished. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, AMD Radeon RX 550, 16GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
  • Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD + 2mo Adobe CC Photography for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99). Save $10 off the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim external hard drive and get 2 months of Adobe CC Photography.
  • 65" VIZIO P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with 384 Dimming Zones for $1399.99 at Walmart (list price $2198). Save $800 off the 65" VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 4K Smart TV. Features Quantum Color, UltraBright3000 with up to 600 nits of brightness, and 384 local dimming zones.
  • Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core Ultra-Slim 13.3" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $679 at Amazon (list price $799.99). Get the ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331 for just $679. Features an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
  • RAVPower 26800 PD 26800mAh USB Type-C Power Bank Portable Charger with 30W Power Delivery for $53.99 at Amazon (Clip $6 Coupon - list price $62.99). Get the RAVPower 26800mAh portable power bank for just $54 after coupon code. Up to 30W Power Delivery with USB Type-C and features two USB charging ports.
  • RAVPower FileHub AC750 Travel Router and Media Streamer with 6700mAh Power Bank for $36.19 at Amazon (Clip $3 Coupon and use code: PRIMEBEN - list price $47.99). Get the RAVPower FileHub for just $36 with clip coupon on product page and coupon code at checkout. Serves as a wireless travel router, media streamer and 6700mAh power bank.
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99). Get the 3rd gen Echo Dot smart speaker for just $30.
  • Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 (Pixel 3 XL 64GB for $599) at Amazon (list price $799). Save $300 off the Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL. This is a great deal if you're looking for a new smartphone and are in the Google ecosystem.
  • Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $149.99). Highly rated, with over 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating. Get the 500GB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD for just $90, or get the 1TB capacity for $170.
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (Current Gen with A12X Chip) for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999). Save $200 off the 12.9" iPad Pro, one of the largest discounts we've seen for the 12.9" version.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

