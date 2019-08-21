Tech deals: Dell XPS desktop up to $450 off, Samsung 970 Evo, Mac mini and more discounts
Also check out the Asus Zenbook 13 dealBy TechSpot Deals
Keeping up with deal highlights on PC hardware, components and accessories, this week we've found a few great discounts on the XPS 8930 desktop from Dell, $100 off the Apple Mac mini and the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim is back at just $60. There's also a ZenBook 13 selling for less than $700 in a climate when really good budget laptops are harder to come by, the unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $499 and the amazing NVMe Samsung 970 Evo 500GB SSD for just $89.99.
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99). Save $450 off this XPS 8930 desktop with coupon code. This is a great price considering the specs. Features a 9th gen i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900 8-Core Customizable Desktop for $906.39 at Dell (list price $1178.99). Select the i9-9900 processor on product page. If you're looking for a more customizable desktop, get this XPS 8930 desktop for $906.39. This is a rare discount on a desktop with a 9th gen i9 processor.
- Apple Mac mini with 8th gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (with i5 Core and 256GB SSD $999) for $699 at Amazon (list price $799). Save $100 off the Apple Mac mini. The Mac mini featuring an 8th gen i3 quad-core processor and 128GB SSD is $699, while the i5 6-core and 256GB SSD Mac mini is $999.
- HP Pavilion 590 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with Radeon RX 550, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) for $469.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $899.99). Save $430 off the HP Pavilion 590 desktop buying refurbished. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, AMD Radeon RX 550, 16GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD + 2mo Adobe CC Photography for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99). Save $10 off the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim external hard drive and get 2 months of Adobe CC Photography.
- 65" VIZIO P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with 384 Dimming Zones for $1399.99 at Walmart (list price $2198). Save $800 off the 65" VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 4K Smart TV. Features Quantum Color, UltraBright3000 with up to 600 nits of brightness, and 384 local dimming zones.
- Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core Ultra-Slim 13.3" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $679 at Amazon (list price $799.99). Get the ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331 for just $679. Features an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- RAVPower 26800 PD 26800mAh USB Type-C Power Bank Portable Charger with 30W Power Delivery for $53.99 at Amazon (Clip $6 Coupon - list price $62.99). Get the RAVPower 26800mAh portable power bank for just $54 after coupon code. Up to 30W Power Delivery with USB Type-C and features two USB charging ports.
- RAVPower FileHub AC750 Travel Router and Media Streamer with 6700mAh Power Bank for $36.19 at Amazon (Clip $3 Coupon and use code: PRIMEBEN - list price $47.99). Get the RAVPower FileHub for just $36 with clip coupon on product page and coupon code at checkout. Serves as a wireless travel router, media streamer and 6700mAh power bank.
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99). Get the 3rd gen Echo Dot smart speaker for just $30.
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 (Pixel 3 XL 64GB for $599) at Amazon (list price $799). Save $300 off the Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL. This is a great deal if you're looking for a new smartphone and are in the Google ecosystem.
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $149.99). Highly rated, with over 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating. Get the 500GB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD for just $90, or get the 1TB capacity for $170.
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (Current Gen with A12X Chip) for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999). Save $200 off the 12.9" iPad Pro, one of the largest discounts we've seen for the 12.9" version.
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
Post a comment 3 interactions