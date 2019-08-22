Did you know Razer had a presence in physical retail? If not, you probably aren't alone. Though we all know the company sells its peripherals in big-box stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and others, a little-known fact is that the company owns two physical shops as well.

According to PC Gamer, these shops are located in Hong Kong and Taipei, which is likely why not many people in other countries have heard of (much less visited) them. Regardless, Razer has announced that it plans to expand its physical retail presence even further with a third retail location in Las Vegas. According to a press release, this will be Razer's biggest store yet, coming in at 2,400 square feet in total.

The store will be stacked on two levels, and it will be much more than a mere place to buy a few Razer-branded gadgets. There will be "Battlestations" for participating in gaming tournaments, a Streaming Lounge for content creators to hang out in, and a "Dedicated Chroma room" with linked Hue and Nanoleaf lighting for "next level" gaming immersion.

"It was totally natural for us to build our next retail presence in Las Vegas, where so many of our fans would be able to experience and enjoy our entire gaming ecosystem," said Razer representative Christine Cherel.

The centerpiece of the store will be a massive HD wall panel display that will broadcast live streams, tournaments, and more in "full surround sound" to those inside and outside the store.

The store will open its doors on September 7, and it will be located at The LINQ Promenade, 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard. If you have trouble finding it, you can probably just look for flashing green lights or a giant crowd of people.