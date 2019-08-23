In brief: As with most things in life, car interiors are becoming more technologically advanced. You need look no further than the Porsche Taycan for evidence of this trend. The company’s first fully electric car can be specced with up to four front screens, including one that sits in front of the passenger.

Set to launch next year, Porsche has just released details of the Taycan’s interior. Placed in front of the driver is a 16.8-inch curved panel that can be configured to the user’s preferences. It’s controlled via the steering wheel, and there are touch-sensitive buttons for functions such as headlights, traction control, stability control, suspension firmness, and ride height.

In the center is the 10.9-inch infotainment screen, which uses an operating system that’s different from current Porsches. It has the usual features you’d expect: sat-nav, DAB radio, Bluetooth, and smartphone mirroring, and while it also boasts Apple CarPlay, Android Auto isn’t even available as an option. Porsche says the reason for this is because most people who buy its vehicles own iPhones, apparently.

Placed below the center screen is an 8.4-inch display that’s mainly used for climate controls and as a touchscreen trackpad for controlling the infotainment system. It uses haptic feedback, and you get features such as handwriting recognition. It also shows battery levels while the car’s parked or plugged in.

Finally, buyers have the option of adding another 10.9-inch screen that sits in front of the passenger. While this has all of the central infotainment display’s functions, it won’t be able to change anything related to driving, such as the driving modes. You can even get a fifth screen in the rear of the car as part of an optional four-zone climate control package.

More details of the Porsche Taycan will be revealed at the Frankfurt motor show in September.