A hot potato: Sony is proving once again that "you will own nothing, and you will be happy." The company is purging hundreds of movie and TV show titles due to vague and unexplained licensing issues. Users who have "purchased" any of this content will soon no longer have access to it.

Sony has confirmed that it will remove 551 movies and TV series from the PlayStation Store in the UK on September 1, 2026. The content will also be simultaneously deleted from customers' libraries who have already purchased it. Sony did not mention anything about refunds, suggesting affected users will not be compensated financially.

In a message on the official PlayStation UK website, the Japanese electronics giant stated that all Studio Canal content will be removed after the two companies failed to renew their licensing agreement. Sony did not elaborate further, and it is unclear whether the content will remain available in other markets, including the US. Among the titles affected are cult classics, popular blockbusters, and critically acclaimed films such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Total Recall, Rambo, Apocalypse Now, Hot Fuzz, Moonlight, the John Wick series, Free Willy, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Pan's Labyrinth, and Paddington.

Affected customers are understandably frustrated and are expressing their anger on social media and online message boards. This purging is not the first time Sony has summarily deleted content from users' libraries. In 2022, the company removed 314 titles in Germany and 137 in Austria.

Sony also wiped out more than 1300 seasons of Discovery TV shows in 2023, affecting thousands of gamers who had previously purchased the content on the PlayStation Store. The deleted titles included many notable shows, such as Shark Week, American Chopper, Deadliest Catch, How It's Made, Cake Boss, and MythBusters.

The announcement has also rekindled long-standing debates on what constitutes "purchase" in the digital era. While most people believe they are "buying" music, movies, and games on digital storefronts when they hit the "Buy" button, the EULA almost always describes the purchases as revocable "licenses," making such abrupt deletions legal in most jurisdictions.

The video game industry has also been plagued by planned obsolescence, with major publishers coming under fire for shutting down the servers of old games despite their continuing popularity. Frustrated with arbitrary server deactivation, gamers in Europe formed a group called Stop Killing Games to lobby lawmakers to enact legislation that would prevent publishers from rendering games unplayable by deactivating servers of paid online games.

Earlier this year, the organization served legal notices to Ubisoft after it deactivated the servers for the online-only racing game The Crew despite protests from gamers. Unfortunately for gamers, the Commission ruled in favor of Ubisoft last week, citing intellectual property rights, publisher costs, and potential cybersecurity concerns.