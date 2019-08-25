Something to look forward to: If you've always wanted one of Noctua's popular CPU coolers but couldn't reconcile with that beige design, Noctua has heard you. In a move to appeal to a broader audience, Noctua will release black versions of its most popular CPU coolers, originally shown at Computex, towards the end of this year.

While the performance of Noctua's coolers isn't usually contested, the same can't be said for the iconic, yet polarizing brown/beige aesthetic. For those wanting a sleek, more understated look, Noctua is prepping black versions of its popular coolers for a Q4 release.

While the teaser embedded below is new, the news of Noctua's blacked out Chromax line isn't -- the company actually showed off the new coolers at Computex 2019.

Noctua will release all-black versions of the NH-D15, NH-U12S and NH-L9i. Additionally, there will be black versions of the NF-A20, NF-A9, NF-A9x14 and NF-A8 fans. The new coolers will be replete with black mounting kits, and Noctua is aiming for no more than a one degree difference in cooling performance.

No word on pricing, but I wouldn't expect prices to be too far from the original models. Noctua currently holds two spots on our list of Best CPU Coolers.