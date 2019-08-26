Bottom line: While Asus’ new machine certainly looks futuristic, I can’t imagine it’d be terribly practical to use. The biggest issue I see with the system is the fact that there is no built-in wrist rest / keyboard deck for your hands to rest on. That could make typing quite uncomfortable, especially if you’re actually using this thing in your lap.

Asus on Monday announced that its dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo laptop is now available to purchase in two different configurations starting at $2,499.99.

Asus first showed off the ZenBook Pro Duo at Computex back in May. A successor to the ZenBook Pro 14 that we reviewed earlier this year, the new ZenBook Pro Duo features a 14-inch secondary touchscreen (3,840 x 1,100 resolution) display that consumes the entire upper half of the keyboard deck.

The extra screen can be used like a standard secondary display in Windows or to simplify app management using the built-in ScreenXpert software. The primary display is also of the 4K variety, offering an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and a wide color gamut with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR.

The system can be configured with up to a 9th generation Intel Core processor, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is available to purchase from writing from outlets like Amazon and Newegg starting at $2,499.99 for the Core i7 configuration and $2,999.99 for the Core i9 variant.