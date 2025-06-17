The Armoury Crate app helps you manage every aspect of your rig - from initial setup to RGB illumination. Pinpoint the latest updates, drivers, manuals and offers, and connect instantly with your gaming peers.

Can Armoury Crate be used with other hardware brands?

No, Armoury Crate is designed to work exclusively with Asus-branded hardware. For other brands, you can use alternatives like MSI Center, Gigabyte Control Center, or third-party tools such as Signal RGB or FanControl.

Why do I need Asus Armoury Crate?

You need Armoury Crate if you own an Asus laptop, desktop, motherboard, or peripheral and want to unlock its full feature set. It centralizes control over your system's performance, lighting, and hardware behavior. On laptops, it's often required for full fan control, performance modes (e.g., Turbo/Silent), and keyboard lighting. On desktops, it's more optional-especially if you use third-party tools like Signal RGB or FanControl. However, some features, such as BIOS updates or Aura Sync, may only work through Armoury Crate.

Features

Aura Sync

Synchronize Aura Sync-enabled devices and customize lighting effects via the intuitive Armoury Crate app. Create awesome light shows using the entire color spectrum and a wide range of dynamic lighting effects.

Aura RGB LED lighting was developed to perfectly complement your gaming rig for a true expression of individuality. Aura RGB provides a nearly endless spectrum of colors, patterns and even the ability to link lighting to music, in-game action, or CPU/GPU temperatures.

Aura Creator

Advanced Customization. Take Aura Sync to the next level with the new Aura Creator software by creating richly-detailed, multi-layered LED lighting effects via an intuitive video-editing style interface.

Take Aura Sync to the next level with this powerful tool that lets you easily customize the lighting of all your Aura devices down to the last LED. Create richly detailed, multi-layered effects that make your system come alive with your personality.

Scenario Profiles Enhance Your Experience

Automatic switching between Scenario Profiles puts you in the right mode for the moment. Define your preferred operating mode and other system settings for individual applications and games, and personalize how your PC behaves for different tasks.

Grow Your Games Collection

Discover, explore, and pick up great games at lower prices with Game Deals. A rotating calendar of discounts gives ROG VIPs exclusive access to major deals every week. Organize your growing collection with Game Library, which puts control of all the games downloaded to your PC in one convenient place.

Supported Features

Armoury Crate is on a mission to unify the configuration and control of all Asus and ROG software and gear. Integrating numerous software, it allows complete control of your rig's key components and features - all from one centralized interface.

*Feature availability may vary by model.

One-Stop Registration and Updates

Create your Armoury Crate profile, register products, plus download the latest drivers, firmware and apps.

Download and Update

Customized Themes

For a unified look, You can select a desktop theme to match your gaming setup.

ROG Elite Rewards

A global loyalty program designed to serve gamers. Join the program now to rack up ROG Elite Points and redeem amazing prizes * all through Armoury Crate.

What's New

Brand-new Armoury Crate!

UWP

Armoury Crate v6.1.18

Aura Creator v4.1.10

Core Service Updates:

Armoury Crate Service / Armoury Crate Lite Service v6.1.18.0

Aura Service (Lighting Service) v3.08.18

ROG Live Service v3.0.26.0

ASUS Framework v4.2.2.8

ASUS Core SDK v2.01.40

Fixes

Resolved an issue where the device list occasionally displayed incorrect product images.

Corrected installation errors for standard (non-admin) user accounts.

Fixed an issue where some motherboard users could not access the "Playground" feature.

Resolved a problem where the Update Center sometimes failed to detect connected devices.

Fixed recurring "Service error" messages.

Addressed an issue where certain new graphics card models were not detected.

Aura Creator – Corrected incorrect keyboard lighting area layouts.

Aura Creator – Fixed duplicate "Laser" and "Ripple" effects appearing on some devices.

Improvements

Added a new AI Overclocking toggle to the Motherboard Dashboard.

Enhanced functionality of the built-in Armoury Crate Uninstall Tool.

Improved service connection performance during module installation and updates.

Improved login reliability in User Center, particularly for systems with Windows WebView2 issues.

Implemented security enhancements.

Aura Creator – Enhanced responsive layout (RWD) and improved light theme UI.

