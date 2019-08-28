Biotech: KFC partnered with Beyond Meat to test drive its plant-based 'chicken' at the fast food chain's outlet in Atlanta, Georgia. Reportedly, a lot of people showed up to try the meatless offering as KFC says it sold out its entire supply within five hours and that the quantity of Beyond Fried Chicken sold was equal to that of traditional popcorn chicken that the branch sells in an entire week.

Plant-based meat products seem to have a rather strong demand, something that recently pushed Burger King to launch its Impossible Whopper nationwide and yesterday saw people queuing up at 8AM at KFC's Atlanta branch in Georgia to try out the latest plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken.

Colonel Sander's KFC joins Carl's Jr. among the latest fast food chains to try Beyond Meat products in their menu, this time with meatless chicken nuggets instead of beef burger patties.

With a seemingly great first trial, which KFC will now analyse for a better understanding of the demand of plant-based meat (hint: it's a lot), the partnership between it and Beyond Meat could eventually mean a nationwide roll out to compete with other restaurant chains and their plant-based alternatives like Impossible Foods.

Meatless products have the potential to attract vegan customers and those looking to cut down meat from their diet. With Beyond Meat's products on the menu, KFC can look towards capitalizing on that potential.