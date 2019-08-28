What just happened? With Borderlands 3’s launch date just over two weeks away, the PC version’s minimum and recommended specs have been revealed. Additionally, publisher 2K Games posted a list of graphical settings and advanced visual options available to PC owners.

As with the previous games in the series, Borderlands 3 doesn’t require a meaty rig to run. The minimum specs ask for an AMD FX-8350 / Intel i5-3570 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a Radeon HD 7970 / GeForce 680 2GB graphics card.

Even the recommended specs aren’t very demanding: an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i7-4770, Radeon RX 590 / GTX 1060 6GB, and 16 GB of RAM.

Borderlands 3 will run on Windows 7, 8, and 10 (latest service pack), and, like most of today’s major releases, will swallow up a large chunk of your storage space: 75 GB.

A complete list of the graphics options for Borderlands 3 was also provided. These include everything from vertical sync settings to field of view, ambient occlusion, and screen space reflections. You can see the full list below.

Back in April, it was confirmed that Borderlands 3 would be another game released as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, where it will be solely available until April 2020, at which point it’s expected to release on Steam and other platforms.

After it was previously suggested that it would be a big feature in the game, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 3 wouldn’t have cross play at launch, but it seems the function will arrive eventually.

Borderlands 3 arrives on September 13 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Borderlands 3 Graphics Settings

Basic

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11, DirectX 12

Display: (varies by setup)

Display Mode: Full Screen, Windowed Borderless, Windowed

Resolution: (varies by setup)

Vertical Sync: Off, On

Resolution Scale: 50% - 200% in 25% increments

Limit Frame Rate: Smooth 22-62 FPS, Capped 30 FPS, Capped 50 FPS, Capped 60 FPS, Capped 72 FPS, Capped 120 FPS, Unlimited, Custom

Custom FPS Limit: default 90, minimum 15, maximum 300

Calibrate Display: Brightness and HDR

Calibrate Safe Area: Adjust the boundary of the UI

Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

Vehicle Field of View: default 90, minimum 70, maximum 110

HUD Scale: default 1, minimum 0.6, maximum 1.3

Advanced

Preferences

Display Stats: Off, FPS, All (FPS, CPU, GPU)

Anti Aliasing: None, FXAA, Temporal

FidelityFX Sharpening: Off, On

Camera Motion Blur: Off, OnObject Motion Blur: Off, On

General

Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Texture Streaming: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x

Material Quality: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Shadows: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Draw Distance: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Environment Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Terrain Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Texture Detail: Low, Medium, High, Ultra

Character Detail: Low, Medium, High, UltraAmbient Occlusion: Low, Medium, High, UltraVolumetric Fog: Off, Medium, High, Ultra

Screen Space Reflections: Off, Medium, High, Ultra