What just happened? Google’s Pixel 4 is the next big smartphone release on the horizon, and as is usually the case with upcoming handsets, photos of what could be the device have leaked.

The images, which were reported by XDA-Developers, were shared in a “(very) small channel” on messaging app Telegram and also posted in a private group. While their source is unknown, the Sprint logo suggest the phone is a prototype being tested by the carrier, meaning they may have come from a Sprint employee.

It’s unclear if this is the XL or standard version of the Pixel 4. Unlike the Pixel 3 XL and its massive notch, both Pixel 4 phones come with traditional top bezels. The large foreheads are packed with tech: dual selfie cameras, a central speaker, face unlock, and a Soli sensor, which allows users to perform gesture controls without touching the screen.

Google itself has already revealed several details and images of the Pixel 4, including the camera bump on the back that’s home to the dual rear camera setup. What we still don’t know for certain is whether they will feature that rumored 90Hz display, a feature boasted by the first ROG Phone and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It’s also rumored that Google is working on a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel 4 that will be available as an add-on accessory.

With an expected October launch date, don’t be surprised to see more Pixel 4 leaks arrive in the coming weeks.

In other Pixel news, it’s been reported that the devices will be the first to receive Android 10 when Google pushes the newest OS out next week.