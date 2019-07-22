Something to look forward to: New leaks have appeared showing the upcoming Pixel 4 series, and it seems that while Google has decided to remove the massive notch seen in the Pixel 3 XL, both new devices feature some fairly large top bezels, which could be home to a new sensor.

Google last month confirmed that the rear of the Pixel 4 would feature a multi-camera setup— two lenses, a ToF sensor, and an LED flash—which sits in a square enclosure, much like this year’s iPhones. Now, prolific leaker Ice Universe (via 9to5Google) has shown off images of the handsets' screen protectors, revealing their front designs.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

The large foreheads contain dual selfie cameras, a central speaker, and what’s thought to be either a face recognition or depth sensor—no fingerprint sensor on the back or beneath the display, it seems. There’s also a large cutout on the right that’s suspected to be for the Project Soli sensor, which allows users to perform gesture controls without touching the screen.

Another big-name leaker, @OnLeaks, shared some 3D renders of the phones via iGeeksBlog. It appears that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are identical in virtually every way other than the size. Like their predecessors, neither phone has a 3.5mm jack

Assuming Google sticks with the same announcement period as previous years, we can expect the Pixel 4 line to be unveiled sometime this October.