Recap: This year marks the 20th anniversary of Nikon’s single-digit D series line as the original D1 launched way back in 1999. Its 2.7-megapixel image sensor, 200 – 1600 ISO range and 4.5-frames-per-second continuous shooting mode are laughable by today’s standards but in 1999, that was cutting-edge stuff. Even two decades later, the image quality produced by that camera isn’t terrible.

Nikon on Wednesday confirmed development of the Nikon D6 professional DSLR camera and a brand new piece of glass to go along with it in the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR telephoto zoom lens.

Nikon said its upcoming D6 will be its most advanced DSLR to date. Unfortunately, that’s about all the company is willing to say publicly as it is reserving specifications and the like for a later reveal. We don’t even know when the D6 and new lens will arrive or how much they’ll cost (spoiler: they won’t come cheap) but then again, that’s par for the course with Nikon.

As The Verge highlights, Nikon essentially did the same thing with the announcement of the D4S and the D5 in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The hope is that Nikon will have the camera ready in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Professional photographers covering the games only reach for the absolute best camera gear and if ready, Nikon’s D6 could be a worthwhile option.