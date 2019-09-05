In brief: The product’s description on Lego’s site references swiveling guns, huge engine exhausts, intricate surface detailing and even a tilting radar dish. Buyers also get a buildable scale version of the Rebels’ Tantive IV starship, a display stand with informational fact plaque and two Imperial mini figures.

The Lego Group on Thursday unveiled a brand new entry in its popular Star Wars series. The Imperial Star Destroyer – Ultimate Collector Series item # 75252 – is a 4,784-piece set that captures authentic details of the starship as it appeared in the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope.

On the stand, the model measures over 17 inches high, 43 inches long and 26 inches wide. Think about that for a moment – it’s dangerously close to four feet long!

I haven’t tinkered with Legos since I was a kid so forgive my ignorance here but at 4,784 pieces, just how long would it take to assemble something like this? Are we talking hours, days or weeks? After all, it is recommended for ages 16 and older. Feel free to let me know in the comments section below.

The Imperial Star Destroyer will be available exclusively to Lego VIP members from September 18 and launches in general availability on October 1. It won’t come cheap at $699.99 but if you’re a diehard Star Wars fan or have an extra special person on your shopping list this holiday season, it may be a worthwhile purchase.