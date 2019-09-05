In brief: Apple Music is now available on all platforms through a new web app that is currently in public beta and offers almost all the essential features of the dedicated apps. It requires an Apple Music subscription and the company will ask for your feedback so that it can iron out any bugs.

Apple is expanding its popular music streaming service to the web. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you'll be able to try the new browser experience at beta.music.apple.com. This is a boon for people who wanted to use the streaming service without going through the trouble of installing iTunes on their Windows PC or Apple Music on their Android device.

Apple Music did offer a basic web experience in the past, somewhat similar to what Spotify has had for years. The new web app, however, is much closer to the native Music app that's set to debut with macOS Catalina later this year. And judging from the virality of an unofficial Apple Music web app called Musish, a lot of users would love to use the streaming service through a browser.

Although currently in public beta, Apple Music on the web already offers pretty much the same core functionality found in the dedicated apps.

Everything from searching and playing songs you've bought, as well as syncing and accessing your playlists is there. The same curated content and the For You recommendation feature are available, and the app also adapts the interface to your dark mode setting.

The beta site is missing some features that Apple said will be added over time, such as smart playlists and music video content. In any case, the web app will work on all platforms including Windows, ChromeOS and Linux, which is what Spotify has had for a while now. Apple's new strategy revolves around services, and the new web app makes Apple Music a more attractive option. The streaming service currently has over 60 million subscribers, but Spotify eclipses that with its 217 million -- of which 108 million are paying for premium features.