The 2020 Tokyo Olympics event is looking to be more high-tech than any of its predecessors. Toyota recently unveiled its line-up of smart Olympic robots (including bots that delivery food, ferry gear, and more), and now Intel has some reveals of its own.

When the Olympics' sprinting events (such as the 100-meter dash) kick off, the chipmaker plans to use an array of cameras, algorithms, and 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT) technology to gather details about contenders. These details will then be overlaid on live and recorded broadcasts of the event for viewers to enjoy. Intel hasn't offered many specific examples of the type of information that might appear on-screen, but details like an athlete's speed and position in the race are confirmed inclusions.

Intel's 3DAT tech works by using computer vision and artificial intelligence models to "capture the form and motion" of athletes and apply "post estimation algorithms." Data obtained from those processes is then used to analyze the "biomechanics" of contenders' movements.

Intel seems pretty excited about this technology, but it's not the only presence the tech giant will have at the Olympics. Intel is also planning to collaborate with the IOC on VR training systems for Olympics staff.

Further, Intel promises that these announcements are only the first of many -- the company intends to be far more involved in the Games this year than they've been in the past. What that means for us viewers remains to be seen, but we'll keep you updated in the coming months as Intel reveals more of its plans.