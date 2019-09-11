In a nutshell: Yesterday, Samsung released an app for the Galaxy Note 10 line that allows users to stream games from their PCs to the phone. It sounds similar to Sony's RemotePlay for the PlayStation, but with higher system requirements.

As companies continue to push into games streaming to any device, Samsung has developed an app that doesn’t require a subscription. The Korean electronics giant has just released PlayGalaxy — an app that will allow users to stream games from their PC to their Galaxy Note 10 or 10+. The app is currently in beta and comes with a couple of caveats.

First, users will have to have a pretty stout PC and internet connection. The download page for the PC client says you will need a PC with an Intel Core i5 or higher CPU. You will also need to have an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 550 or better. It also requires 8GB of RAM and a gigabit router. While users will need gigabit internet on the PC side, the phone app works over regular WiFI or mobile networks (4G and 5G).

The other issue comes by way of the control scheme. By default, you can use on-screen controls. This type of control mechanism is notoriously clunky and often obstructs the action — not ideal.

Fortunately, you can connect an external Bluetooth controller. Of course, Samsung suggests its glap controller, but any BT controller will do. Samsung says that you can also use a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard with the app. Even with the best controller or KB&M setup you are still stuck with the relatively small screen of your Note.

It might not be the best solution for playing PUBG on the go, but games suited smaller displays could satisfy a quick craving at the bus stop.