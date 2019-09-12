Tesla equips Model S with a new 'Plaid' powertrain and claims the fastest lap time at Laguna Seca
The Nürburgring duel with the Porsche Taycan will have to wait for nowBy Humza Aamir
What just happened? With a time of 1:36.555, the Model S became the fastest 4-door car around the famous Laguna Seca racetrack in California, according to Tesla. This event took place during the company's R&D of a new 'Plaid' powertrain (which has three motors, apparently) and is seen as a response to the record-breaking Porsche Taycan that recently blitzed the more demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack. Although it did prompt Tesla to send a Model S to Germany, CEO Elon Musk said that the car (a modified P100D) will need to be reviewed and tuned thoroughly for safety before they go for a best lap time.
Porsche's record-breaking run at the Nürburgring for its Taycan 4-door EV raised quite a few eyebrows on the internet. Soon afterwards, the inevitable happened as Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that a Model S would be heading to the racetrack as well to post a best lap time of its own.
While that is yet to happen, a prototype Model S equipped with the company's upcoming 'Plaid' powertrain broke the record for the fastest 4-door car to lap the Laguna Seca racetrack. Tesla didn't have to use a racing driver to clock this time as the company had a "member of the development team (amateur driver)" behind the wheel.
*~ Some personal news ~*— Tesla (@Tesla) September 12, 2019
We lapped Laguna Seca @WeatherTechRcwy in 1:36.555 during advanced R&D testing of our Model S Plaid powertrain and chassis prototype
(That’s a second faster than the record for a four-door sedan) pic.twitter.com/OriccK4KCZ
The sedan being referred to here is the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V that achieved the milestone back in 2015. Interestingly, the CTS-V is still the "official" fastest 4-door car at Laguna Seca, as a spokesperson for the racetrack wrote to CNBC in an email: "We were not officiating while the Tesla was testing on the track. Official records only happen during sanctioned events where a sanctioning body is officiating."
Commenting on the go-faster 'Plaid' powertrain, expected in Tesla's 2020 Roadster, Elon Musk responded to a tweet with the powertrain's production timeline and the models on which it'll be available.
Yes. To be clear, Plaid powertrain is about a year away from production & applies to S,X & Roadster, but not 3 or Y. Will cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2019
This could mean that a future 'Plaid' Model S could slot in between the current Ludicrous model and the more expensive Taycan Turbo, but for now, it remains to be seen how the Model S will fare when Tesla is ready for a speedrun attempt at the Nürburgring.