In brief: Most audiophiles would choose a pair of traditional over-ear headphones rather than wireless earbuds, but Audeze’s latest offering claims to combine portability with incredible sound quality. They don’t come cheap, though: be prepared to pay $899 for the Audeze LCD-i3.

A successor to the iSINE 20 earbuds, which themselves are priced at around $499, Audeze says the LCD-i3 offer superior sound without the need for a separate amplifier. They use improved magnetic planar drivers that bring better audio resolution and deliver up to 130dB of sound. They also feature the magnesium housing and grille design of the LCD-i4, which reduces unwanted resonance.

For listening wirelessly, the LCD-i3 come with Bluetooth 5.0 via the CIPHER Bluetooth Module, which also supports aptX and aptX HD. For those who prefer wired connectivity, you get a 3.5mm cable and a lightning cable with the earphones, allowing them to connect to a wide range of devices.

The earphones come with an open-back design, and the ear fins supposedly offer a "comfortable and secure fit within the concha bowl of the ear."

The Audeze LCD-i3 wireless earphones will be available to buy from September 23 for $899 or £849. That’s obviously an eye-watering amount of money for a pair of earbuds, but if they offer the kind of sound quality promised, audiophiles will likely believe it’s a price worth paying.

In our Best Headphones feature, we picked Xiaomi’s 1More Triple Driver as our choice for the best in-ear category. While their sound quality won’t match the LCD-i3 buds, they are around $830 cheaper.