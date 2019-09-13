Something to look forward to: Aimed at the entry-level luxury sedan segment and a younger audience, the new Cadillac CT4 can now be equipped with the company's semi-autonomous Super Cruise technology. Previously available on the bigger CT6, the feature's inclusion in the CT4 is part of a wider roll-out plan across all Cadillac models.

Cadillac's Super Cruise technology holds its own when it comes to self-driving capability and driver assistance, at least on the highways that GM has already mapped out for it. Now the company is offering it on the CT4, Cadillac's smallest sedan for which three new trims were recently announced.

These include the Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, all of which are RWD and can be opted with AWD. The car will make use of GM's new digital vehicle platform for OTA updates, active-safety and connectivity needs, similar to Tesla, with claims of managing up to 4.5 terabytes of data processing power per hour.

Other standard features across the CT4 line-up include keyless entry with push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual driving-information display, dual-zone climate control, LED interior lighting, high-end stereo and an HD rearview camera.

The main highlight feature of the car - the optional Super Cruise - could see its widest adoption yet with the CT4. The tech utilizes cameras, radar sensors, high-precision GPS and lidar map data along with a driver attention system to help with driving the car semi-autonomously.

What makes it different from Tesla's Autopilot system, is that it offers hands-free steering but with a driver-facing camera to make sure that eyes are fixed on the road ahead.

Considering that Super Cruise is meant to be used with compatible mapped highways and little else, Cadillac expects to have 200,000 miles of highway roads (US and Canada) mapped for its system by the end of this year. GM also has plans for debuting Super Cruise in its Buick, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles in the coming years.

Pricing of the new CT4 is yet unknown but it's available to order "later this year" and will be cruising with turbo-charged engines (and an optional 10-speed gearbox) in 2020.