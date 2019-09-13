Something to look forward to: Looking forward to the reveals and seeing who wins what at this year’s Game Awards? We now know when the event is happening after host/producer Geoff Keighley announced it will take place on December 12.

"This year's show will celebrate the act of creation, as I turn the stage over to a group of visionary teams selected to share their new projects with you" Keighley tweeted.

Save The Date: In exactly 3 months on 12.12.19, @TheGameAwards is live from Los Angeles at @mstheater. Can't wait to tell you more about our 5th anniversary celebration.

As with previous years, the event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now from $70 to $200, and you can watch the livestream of the event for free on all major digital, gaming, and social platforms.

New features this year include being able to vote for games on Discord, or using your voice with Alexa or Google voice.

Last year’s event saw Red Dead Redemption 2 walk away with most awards, though it was God of War that won the coveted Game of the Year title. We also saw reveals for The Outer Worlds, Hades, and The Last Campfire, along with a trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, among others.

More people tuned in to the 2018 event than ever before, with viewing figures more than doubling to over 26.2 million people.

Keighley added that this year’s nominees, game premieres, performances, and "other details" would be released in the coming weeks. As for what 2019 titles will be honored, I’d expect to see Apex Legends, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, the Resident Evil 2 remake, and Gears 5 nominated for some awards.