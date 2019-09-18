In context: If you’re trying to put together a miniature PC build, having a small power supply unit would be an advantage. While the likes of SFX and TFX PSUs do offer a smaller footprint than standard ATX PSUs, they’re still massive compared to the PicoBox Z2, which is just 56mm long and plugs directly into a motherboard via its 24-pin ATX power connector.

PicoBox has released four versions of its minuscule PSU—120W, 160W, 200W, and 250W—all of which apart from the 120W model come with a 24-pin ATX mobo connector, one 4-pin CPU connector, two for SATA power, and a 4-pin Molex. As it plugs straight into the motherboard, there’s no need for an ATX cable.

The company writes that its PicoBox Z2 offers super-high efficiency of over 94 percent from a single 12V input, features an 8-bit microcontroller inside with intelligent control, and comes with highly reliable electrolytic capacitors.

These power supplies aren’t going to be suitable for use in most full-sized ATX desktops packing beefy graphics cards, but they could be ideal for silent, small form-factor builds with integrated graphics where space is a limiting factor. You can grab the 160W version of the PicoBox Z2 for just $28.90 from Geeek.

Thanks to ever-shrinking and more powerful components, miniature PCs are becoming increasingly popular these days. Last month saw Zotac release a new line of SFF PCs that are designed to look more like consoles than computers. The top-end Magnus EN72070V comes with the 6-core/12-thread Core i7-9750H (2.6GHz to 4.5GHz), an Nvidia RTX 2070, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666/2400 SODIMM memory, a PCIe or SATA M.2 drive, and a 2.5-inch HDD/SDD bay.