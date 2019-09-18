Why it matters: Billed as the world’s lightest compact business convertible, the Elite Dragonfly is CNC-machined from magnesium and starts at just 2.2 pounds / 0.99 kilograms. From its iridescent blue coating to its impressive screen-to-body ratio, it's proof that business laptops don't have to be mundane.

HP on Wednesday introduced the HP Elite Dragonfly, a 13-inch business-class convertible that doesn’t quite fit the standard enterprise mold. That’s readily apparently by the name alone but of course, the Elite Dragonfly is much more than a catchy moniker.

It features a 13.3-inch touch display in your choice of standard FHD or 4K variety and can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-8665U processor, 16GB of soldered LPDDR3 and a 512GB Intel PCIe NVMe SD (with 32GB of Intel Optane memory).

Gigabit-class 4G LTE is also an option, should Internet connectivity be absolutely paramount. A spill-resistant, backlit keyboard comes standard, as does the 720p webcam with physical sliding cover.

Connectivity includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, a headphone / microphone combo jack, an HDMI 1.4 connector and an external nano SIM slot. Support for Wi-Fi 6 also comes standard.

Battery life is rated at north of 24 hours with the performance battery albeit on a “properly configured” machine under certain circumstances. The “lightweight” battery is said to be good for up to 16.5 hours on a single charge and with HP Fast Charge, you can get a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

HP said the machine also offers the highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible at nearly 86 percent. Plus, let’s not gloss over the fact that it is a convertible, meaning it essentially does double duty as a laptop and a tablet.

HP has also baked in loads of helpful software and security features including HP WorkWell (personal wellness software), HP Sure Sense to defend against malware attacks and HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging to get back up and running should things go south.

The HP Elite Dragonfly launches on October 24 starting at $1,549.