What just happened? Samsung, already one of the market leaders when it comes to solid-state drives, could cement its position at the top with the release of two new SSD lines. Not only do these products utilize the new PCIe 4.0 interface, but they are also fail-proof, according to the company.

Samsung’s PM1733 and PM1735 series come in 19 different models covering the HHHL (card-type) and 2.5-inch U.2 formats. Designed for use in servers and data centers, their storage ranges from 0.8TB right up to a massive 30.72TB.

There has been a lot of buzz around the PCIe 4.0 standard since the arrival of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and the X570 platform, with companies such as Gigabyte and Sabrent offering lightning-fast SSDs that take advantage of the massive bandwidth.

Samsung’s new SSDs also use PCIe 4.0, allowing them to reach sequential write speeds of 3,800MB/s. Sequential reads are even more impressive: 6,400MB/s for the U.2 drives and 8,000MB/s for the card-type versions.

But the most compelling feature of these drives could be their ‘fail-in-place’ (FIP) software. It works by detecting any faulty NAND chips on the SSD, scanning for any damage, then moving the data into working chips. This means normal operations can continue even when errors occur at chip-level, enabling what Samsung calls a “never-dying SSD.” The drives “also ensure endurance of one or three drive writes per day (DWPD) over a five-year period.”

The drives come with Samsung’s virtualization technology, allowing a single SSD to be divided into a maximum of 64 smaller SSDs, providing virtual workspaces for multiple users. They also feature machine learning tech to ensure superior data reliability.

Samsung has yet to reveal pricing or availability for its new PCIe Gen4 SSD lineup.