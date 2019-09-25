Recap: Amazon refreshed its Stick Up camera line with cheaper models, unveiled a way for people to retrofit their existing alarm system with Ring, and created a way for Alexa to answer your door.

It's been a flurry of announcements from Amazon. Not be left out, Amazon-owned Ring announced a few products of its own at Amazon's hardware event. They range from very useful to potentially creepy (depending on your tastes).

Amazon is refreshing its Stick Up Cam which allows you to place a remote camera nearly anywhere. Like its predecessor, it has the same 1080p resolution complete with night vision and motion detection. It can also be had in solar, battery-powered, or wired versions. The primary difference is the drastic reduction in price from $179 to just $99. The regular Stick Up Cam is available for preorder now and will ship on October 23rd.

For a bit more money, there is also a $199 Stick Up Cam Elite which uses power over Ethernet for more reliability. The budget minded will probably look at the $59 Ring Indoor Cam which is only offered as a wired version and can obviously only be used indoors. Amazon has not confirmed a release date for the Cam Elite while the Indoor Cam can be ordered today.

While DIY security systems such as Nest Secure or Simplisafe have grown in popularity, many people still use traditional alarm systems. For them, Amazon announced the Retrofit Alarm Kit which allows people to use their existing alarm system with Ring. The kit by itself is $199 while a bundle that includes the Ring Alarm Hub will set you back $375.

Regarding the potentially creepy announcement, Amazon demonstrated an upcoming feature in a video that allows Alexa to "answer" a door for you through the Ring doorbell. Essentially, Alexa will have a pseudo-conversation with the person knocking at your door. Google showed off something similar at Google I/O 2018 with Google Assistant creating appointments or reservations on behalf of the caller. Amazon's version will come to Ring Doorbell Elite units some time next year.