The big picture: Some will no doubt be concerned that Atari is relying on a third-party provider for its retro games but until we know the full extent of Atari’s content plans, it’s hard to say if this is a misstep or the most logical solution. Only time will tell.

Atari’s upcoming VCS is one of the more intriguing console launches on the horizon, partially because… well, we still don’t know much about the platform or the planned library of games. That changes today as Atari has announced a partnership with Antstream Arcade to bring its collection of retro games to Atari’s upcoming console.

As per the agreement, Atari VCS gamers will have access to an enhanced version of the Antstream app at launch. Atari said it wants the app to debut with at least 50 Atari home and arcade titles as well as the full lineup of licensed retro classics from fan-favorite consoles like the Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, NeoGeo and Nintendo Entertainment System. This is in addition to the 100+ games that’ll be provided with each complimentary copy of Atari Vault that ships with every VCS.

Antstream, for those not familiar, is an on-demand retro gaming content provider that turned to Kickstarter for funding.

Atari also used the media opportunity to share a photo of an Atari VCS pre-production motherboard that’s “hot off the presses.” AMD’s custom processor with Radeon graphics is visible in the shot, as are some of the system’s I/O ports.

Atari’s retro-inspired console is still on track for a late 2019 / early 2020 launch, we’re told.