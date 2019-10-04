Highly anticipated: It's finally coming. The long awaited PC version of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing next month. The winner of several gaming awards, including GotY, will be worth playing again with its graphical enhancements and extra content. Get your GPUs ready to turn up the settings.

We knew it was coming eventually, and now Rockstar has made it official with the announcement that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the PC this fall. The game will have exclusive bonuses for those willing to pre-order it through Rockstar's game launcher.

Pre-order bonuses include the Outlaw Survival Kit, War Horse, a treasure map, and a cash bonus for Story Mode. They will also get 50 gold bars for Red Dead Online. Pre-orders of the premium editions receive a $20 discount.

Not everybody is keen on proprietary launchers, so Rockstar is sweetening the deal. Players pre-ordering through them between October 9 and October 22 get the choice of two free games. Titles include:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

LA Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Additionally, if customers download the launcher by October 8, they can get GTA: San Andreas for free, potentially extending the free game offering to three titles.

For those still not interested in using Rockstar's launcher, Red Dead Redemption 2 is also releasing on the Epic Games store, Green Man Gaming, Humble, GameStop, and other digital retailers. However, ordering through third-party vendors reduces the gold bar bonus from 50 to 25.

Even if you have already played the console version of RDR2, the PC version might be worth grabbing anyway. It will have graphical improvements, technical enhancements, new Bounty Hunting missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons, and other added Story Mode content.

Red Dead Online for PC also has all the improvements and content that has been released on consoles, including Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector roles to play through and more.

Red Dead Redemption for PC pre-orders through the Rockstar launcher start at 11am ET on October 9. Other select retailers will take orders beginning October 23. The game launches on November 5, but won't be coming to Steam until December. It will also be available on Stadia as a launch title sometime in November.