In context: Last week we reported on Scuf’s followup to its highly-customizable Vantage controller for the PlayStation 4. From faceplates to joysticks, it seems you can swap out just about everything, but at a steep price. Seemingly in response to Scuf’s announcement, Thrustmaster revealed a modular PS4 controller on Monday.

Thrustmaster’s eSwap Pro Controller for the PlayStation 4 (PC-compatible) has swappable modules that allow players to configure the controller virtually any way they would like. Do you prefer your analog sticks offset instead of side-by-side? You can do that. Do you wish you had a control disc instead of a D-pad? You can do that too.

Thrustmaster uses what it calls “T-Mod” technology that not only allows you to customize the controller, but you can hot-swap parts right in the middle of a game if need be. Modules include left and right triggers, analog sticks, D-pad, and hand grips. The only buttons you cannot change are the shoulder bumpers, the share and options, the four programmable buttons on the rear, and the four face buttons (triangle, circle, etc).

You also cannot swap the TouchPad at the top middle of the controller. However, you can add cosmetic covers to make it look different without messing up its functionality.

Unfortunately, it’s not any cheaper than Scuf’s Vantage 2 controller. The eSwap Pro starts at $180 for the basic unit. Individual modules are sold separately and in packages. Thrustmaster did not have pricing on each swappable component, but the bundles are $35 each.

So far, there are only three pre-packaged module kits — silver or yellow color packs, and a fighter pack. The fighter bundle has a two-button component that replaces the right analog stick, converting it into a six-button controller for fighting games. It also comes with a control disc to replace the D-pad, stylized hand grips, two artistic TouchPad covers, and extended trigger buttons.

The eSwap Pro doesn’t launch until November 5, but pre-orders started today. Unfortunately, it is only available in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia, with no mention of a release in the US.