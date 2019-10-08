The big picture: Doom Eternal will miss its planned November 22, 2019, launch date, developer id Software revealed on Tuesday. It's certainly a bummer that there will be no new demons to slay this holiday season but if a minor delay improves improves the final product, I suspect most won't complain too much.

In a Twitter post announcing the delay, id Software said they’ve decided to extend the launch date by a few months in order to ensure the game lives up to their standards of speed and polish. The developer said they know many fans will be disappointed by the delay but are confident that Doom Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait.

As such, Doom Eternal is now scheduled to arrive on March 20, 2020.

id Software also noted that the Nintendo Switch version of Doom Eternal will arrive sometime after it lands on other platforms. A specific launch date will be announced at a later time, we’re told.

Invasion Mode, which lets you enter another player’s game as a playable demon, will be added to Doom Eternal shortly after launch. This mode sounds a lot like the player-versus-player mode from Left 4 Dead where you’d become the infected and attempt to kill your human opponents.

Now for a bit of positive news – Doom 64 is being added as a pre-order bonus for Doom Eternal across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in addition to Nintendo Switch. It’ll be available on March 20, 2020, the same day that Doom Eternal drops.