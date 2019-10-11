Big quote: "Have you been waiting to add a few games to your library? Well, now might be the right time! During the Bandai Namco Publisher Sale, you can snag these games at a discount price."

As we pointed out last month, indy developers love selling games at deep discounts just as much as gamers love buying them. Now not-so-indy Bandai Namco is getting in on the action this month with a sale on its entire Switch library.

Bandai Namco announced that it will be letting its Switch games go at discounts of up to 75-percent. The sale started yesterday and goes until October 21 at 8:59 am PT.

The publisher currently has 18 titles hosted on Nintendo’s eShop. Most are at least 40-percent off except for Rad. Rad is a rogue-like 3D action game where you play a teen in a world that has suffered a double apocalypse. It is only at a 25-percent discount, but that brings it down to $14.99. Not a bad price for a new-ish game.

Popular titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are going for deep discounts of 70- and 75-percent, respectively.

If JRPGs are your bag, Bandai has Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for $25. That’s a markdown of 50 percent for a decent Japanese role-playing game that will keep you absorbed for over 45 hours.

Other games include:

Personally, I have anxiously been waiting for the followup to the quirky ball-rolling game Katamari Damacy. Unfortunately, I got sidetracked and missed it at launch. Fortunately, I can now pick up Katamari Damacy Reroll for 40-percent off its launch price of $30, and I will.