Entire Bandai Namco Switch library discounted until October 21
Take advantage of low prices for 10 more daysBy Cal Jeffrey
Big quote: "Have you been waiting to add a few games to your library? Well, now might be the right time! During the Bandai Namco Publisher Sale, you can snag these games at a discount price."
As we pointed out last month, indy developers love selling games at deep discounts just as much as gamers love buying them. Now not-so-indy Bandai Namco is getting in on the action this month with a sale on its entire Switch library.
Bandai Namco announced that it will be letting its Switch games go at discounts of up to 75-percent. The sale started yesterday and goes until October 21 at 8:59 am PT.
The publisher currently has 18 titles hosted on Nintendo’s eShop. Most are at least 40-percent off except for Rad. Rad is a rogue-like 3D action game where you play a teen in a world that has suffered a double apocalypse. It is only at a 25-percent discount, but that brings it down to $14.99. Not a bad price for a new-ish game.
Popular titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are going for deep discounts of 70- and 75-percent, respectively.
If JRPGs are your bag, Bandai has Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for $25. That’s a markdown of 50 percent for a decent Japanese role-playing game that will keep you absorbed for over 45 hours.
Other games include:
- God Eater 3 ($36 / 40% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition ($10 / 66% off)
- Namco Museum ($10 / 66% off)
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition ($12 / 70% off)
- My Hero One’s Justice ($24 60% off)
- And more…
Check out the eShop for a full list.
Personally, I have anxiously been waiting for the followup to the quirky ball-rolling game Katamari Damacy. Unfortunately, I got sidetracked and missed it at launch. Fortunately, I can now pick up Katamari Damacy Reroll for 40-percent off its launch price of $30, and I will.