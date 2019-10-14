Something to look forward to: While we continue to see new games supporting Nvidia’s real-time ray tracing effects, we’ve also seen the company bring RTX to older titles, including Quake II and, eventually, Minecraft. Now, it’s been discovered that the firm is planning to remaster other classic titles in a similar fashion.

According to a job listing that was spotted by DSOGaming, Nvidia’s Lightspeed Studios, which was responsible for Quake II RTX , is “cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray tracing age, giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great.”

There’s no indication of what these games might be, though the studio did say the first one will be a title people “know and love.”

Before working on Quake II RTX, Lightspeed Studios ported PC games to the Nvidia Shield, including Half-Life 2, Doom 3, and Portal, so don’t be surprised if one of those three classics is next to receive the RTX treatment.

Back in June, Quake II RTX arrived as a free download. It uses path tracing, a ray-tracing technique that unifies all lighting effects such as shadows, reflections, refractions and more into a single ray-tracing algorithm. Owners of the original just need to patch their copy, while everyone else can try out the first three single-player levels for free.

Minecraft, the best-selling game of all time, is also getting an RTX makeover via a free update next year. We’ve already seen a modder create a shader pack that added path tracing to the game, which introduced effects such as light beams and their reflections on tiled floors.