In brief: Google's new Nest Mini is also faster and smarter thanks to a dedicated machine learning chip with up to one TeraOPS of processing power. As a result, they’ve been able to move some Google Assistant experiences directly onto the device to boost response time.

Google on Tuesday revealed its second-generation Google Home Mini smart speaker which has been completely re-engineered and rebranded under the Nest banner.

The new Nest Mini features upgraded hardware and software for improved audio quality. According to Google product manager Mark Spates, the revised speaker pumps out bass that’s twice as strong as before.

Google additionally tweaked the speaker’s ability to listen in loud environments and it can now dynamically adjust the volume of the Assistant, podcasts and news to counteract background noise.

Nest Mini is compatible with other Google and Nest smart speakers and displays, allowing you to build a whole home audio solution by grouping multiple devices together in the Google Home app. Optionally, you can use the new stream transfer feature to move music, audiobooks and podcasts between speakers using voice commands.

Google Nest Mini is available to pre-order online from today for $49 in white, black, red or blue. Optionally, you can pick one up at retailers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart starting October 22.