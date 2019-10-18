Big quote: “In the fifteen years since the first Ubuntu release, we have seen Ubuntu evolve from the desktop to become the platform of choice across public cloud, open infrastructure, IoT and AI. With the 19.10 release, Ubuntu continues to deliver strong support, security and superior economics to enterprises, developers and the wider community,” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

Canonical, the company behind Linux Ubuntu, has put the finishing touches on Ubuntu 19.10 (or Eoan Ermine, if you'd rather). There's a lot of new features and updates with this release to dig into, so be sure to check out the release notes. Otherwise, there's a few main draws for Ubuntu 19.10.

One of the highlights of Ubuntu 19.10 is improved hardware support, especially as it pertains to Nvidia users. Ubuntu 19.10 comes with Nvidia drivers directly in the ISO, and Canonical notes other Nvidia-specific enhancements such as rendering smoothness, frame rates and reliability. Ubuntu 19.10 is also based on the Linux Kernel 5.3, and with it comes support for AMD's Navi-based GPUs, Ryzen 3000-series motherboards, Zhaoxin x86 processors, and new Arm SoCs.

The GNOME 3.34 desktop also ships with Ubuntu 19.10, bringing with it bug fixes as well as performance improvements like increased responsiveness and lower CPU usage. Users can also categorize groups and icons by dragging and dropping, select new light or dark themes, and there's support for the new ZFS file system.

Rounding out the notables, there's support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices. Canonical notes that with this release, Ubuntu 19.10 is now supporting almost all flavors of Raspberry Pi devices. Ubuntu 19.10 also comes with new edge computing functionality and multi-cloud infrastructure support. Ubuntu 19.10 can be downloaded here.