What just happened? Users of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 can expect to receive a software update anytime now after last week's discovery of a security bug with the phones' fingerprint reader. The update notification will also instruct users to remove any existing fingerprints from their devices and register new ones without any protector on the display.

A critical security flaw discovered last week in the fingerprint readers of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 flagships prompted many users to be wary of using silicon screen protectors. The issue also led banks in several countries to disable fingerprint support for the affected devices while some, including NatWest UK, went one step further and took down their apps from the Play Store altogether.

Having to peel off and re-apply the screen protector as part of this process could irk some users, but this minor inconvenience shouldn't get in the way of the devices' security. That is, if they're willing to use non-biometric ways of authentication like a PIN, password or pattern to replace their fingerprints.

Hopefully, banks and other institutions will be quick to reinstate support or restore their apps after removing them from the Play Store for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, once they're satisfied with Samsung's fix.

Samsung posted a statement on its Korean app saying that it "takes the security of products very seriously and will make sure to strengthen security through continuing improvement and updates to enhance biometric authentication functions."