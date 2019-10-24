Why it matters: Microsoft is spending the big bucks to bring yet another mega-popular Twitch streamer to Mixer. Shroud is the second biggest streamer on Twitch and brings added clout to Mixer in addition to Ninja, the other major streamer to switch platforms.

Fortnite and Twitch megastar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins caused quite a stir in the gaming world when he announced that he was leaving Twitch for Mixer, Microsoft's competing game streaming platform. Now, Twitch is losing yet another huge Twitch streamer, Michael Grzsesiek, otherwise known as Shroud.

Shroud made the announcement on Twitter with a slick video similar to how Ninja left. He later put out a press release explaining his decision:

"Streaming is my passion and I owe my success to my fans who have helped me get to where I am now," Shroud said. "Mixer provides the flexibility to center my attention around them. I am excited to join the Mixer community, as well as continue to build relationships with both players and fans.”

The popular streamer is a former professional Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player that's known for streaming primarily competitive first-person shooters like Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. His fame has garnered him almost 6.5 million followers on Twitch, second only to Turner "Tfue" Tenney. In fact, his Mixer page is already at about 120,000 followers as of this writing.

Like with Ninja, Microsoft is trying to shore up its still relatively small streaming platform by poaching the biggest names on Twitch. It also provides Ninja and Shroud a way to "start over" and build a new community from scratch. According to IGN, Ninja's wife Jessica explained that the contract Ninja had with Twitch would've prevented him from being "able to grow his brand much outside of gaming." Additionally, the toxic environment that grew on Twitch was starting to affect Ninja's mental health.

While the amount of money Microsoft paid to Shroud hasn't been revealed, at least one report from The Verge's Tom Warren speculates that Ninja's payout was around $50 million. One would think that Shroud's paycheck would be similar in value given his popularity.