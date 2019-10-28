Rumor mill: EA's recent tweet hints that the publisher could be eyeing a return to Valve's storefront after nearly eight years. Although the move would require EA to pay Valve a 30 percent cut on Steam sales, the bigger picture involves EA getting access to Steam's enormous 100 million active monthly users, potentially ending up in a win-win situation for both parties.

EA's Origin platform is home to many popular games including juggernauts like the Battlefield and FIFA series as well as the free-to-play Apex Legends. However, in the face of store exclusivity wars, a saturating games subscription market, and a general lack of successful new IPs from EA (not to mention the problems with existing ones), a return to Valve's store sounds like a promising move, both in terms of user and financial growth.

The publisher has hinted at going ahead with the idea by tweeting a steaming mug of some sort of beverage.

PCGamer spotted more potential evidence of this development...

looks like EA are indeed getting ready to come back to steam



:) pic.twitter.com/p5KVTlu40c — lashman (@RobotBrush) October 22, 2019

It remains to be seen what EA plans to bring to Steam in terms of content. It could be the publisher's back catalog, its latest titles, or a combination of both. Whatever the case may be, the chance to see your favorite Origin games and/or buddies on Steam is certainly appealing.

Gamers shouldn't expect to part ways with Origin entirely though, but keep their assorted collection of launchers intact.

EA is likely going to follow Ubisoft's approach of making its titles available on Steam and then upon launching games, opening its own client, reminding us of the multi-layered DRM world in which we have to live in order to play some of these games.