How we got here: Nvidia introduced its Android-based media player / microconsole more than four years ago. In 2017, the company updated the streamer with a refreshed form factor and added a controller as part of the overall bundle. These days, it is regarded as one of the best - and most powerful - living room boxes you can buy for streaming and game-playing.

Nvidia on Monday launched two new versions of its Shield TV set-top box, the aptly-named Shield TV and Shield TV Pro.

As the leaks alluded to, Nvidia’s latest are powered by its own Tegra X1+ processor which the company claims affords up to 25 percent more performance than its predecessor. Nvidia is employing an AI algorithm to upscale standard HD video streams into 4K resolution and has additionally baked in support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhancement technologies.

Other noteworthy features include two USB ports (for connecting high-capacity storage drives, keyboards, controllers and more on the Pro variant) as well as Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi. You’ll also get a new remote with motion-activated backlit buttons, a built-in lost remote finder and a microphone to enable voice search.

Nvidia’s Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are available from today in the US, Canada and select European countries. The base model will set you back $149 while the Pro variant with 3GB of memory and 16GB of onboard storage commands $199.