Highly anticipated: Nvidia's new and improved Shield TV gets spotted on Amazon. This time, the leak reveals the price, launch date, and more details about the full capabilities up the streaming box.

By now, we're all aware that Nvidia plans on updating its Shield TV, one of the most popular Android TV streaming boxes which was still getting updates to the latest version of Android (at the time) in July. This time, a new leak comes by way of a now-deleted Amazon posting and finally gives the product a formal name, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

Inside, the updated device will contain Nvidia's new Tegra X1+ processor that is up to 25 percent faster than the original Tegra X1. It will also come with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, upgraded via external storage connected to the two USB 3.0 ports on the back. However, the standout feature is certainly the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

The controller has been redesigned to a more triangular shape. It apparently also has backlit buttons that activate when the controller is moved and a built-in remote control located for those times when you inevitably lose the remote between the couch cushions. There are additional buttons for media control and a dedicated Netflix button.

One of the biggest features of the Shield TV is the ability to stream GeForce Now, Nvidia's game streaming platform. Now that the company is rolling out the service to Android devices, it seems that Nvidia is getting more serious with GeForce Now. Imagine using the Shield TV Pro to stream games while at home then streaming games on your Android phone while on the go.

The good news is that interested buyers don't have to wait long. The Shield TV Pro will launch on October 28th for $199. While technically the price could change, the current version is $179 so the $20 increase isn't that surprising given the updated internals.