Why it matters: Apple on Monday added a new member to the AirPods family with the introduction of AirPods Pro. The addition gives Apple yet another new product for the lucrative holiday season and should help with its bottom line when it comes time to report quarterly earnings.

Apple’s latest in-ear audio solution was designed for “comfort and fit.” They include three different sizes of silicone ear tips and utilize a vent system to help equalize pressure within the ear canal. AirPods Pro are also sweat- and water-resistant, making them a good match for people with active lifestyles.

The vent system also allows for transparency mode in which users can listen to music while being able to simultaneously hear the outside environment.

The new earbuds additionally offer active noise cancellation via two microphones and advanced software. One mic faces outwards and picks up background noise which is then cancelled out with an equivalent anti-noise. The second microphone faces inward towards the ear and listens for any additional background noise that may have slipped by, canceling that out, too. Collectively, the noise signal is adapted 200 times per second.

Users will enjoy the same simple setup process as before – just open the charging case near an iOS or iPadOS device and give it a tap. They’ll be automatically paired with all devices signed into your iCloud account.

Battery life is rated at up to five hours on a single charge although with active noise cancellation enabled, that’ll fall slightly to 4.5 hours of listening time and 3.5 hours of talk time. With the wireless charging case, you can get more than 24 hours of listening time or 18+ hours of talk time.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro are available to order online from today and will be in stores starting October 30. Expect to pay $249 for the opportunity.