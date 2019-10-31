Highly anticipated: Earlier rumors have suggested the phone will pack a 6.2-inch OLED screen. If it is indeed a bendable screen as most believe (and not two separate, traditional screens), I feel a lot less confident about its outlook. The rumored mid-range specs are also off-putting, but again, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Serial mobile leaker Evan Blass has reportedly shared an image of Motorola’s highly anticipated Razr remake on Twitter.

The leaker has inexplicably locked down his Twitter account, only allowing confirmed followers to view his protected tweets. Worse yet, his bio notes that he isn’t accepting follow requests at the time so if you aren’t already on the list… well, there’s no point in even bothering to try and view his content directly.

Instead, you’ll have to turn to a third-party site to see what all the fuss is about.

The image purportedly shared by Blass shows what appears to be exactly what you’d expect from a modern Razr – a clamshell with a foldable display that looks a lot like its predecessor. A separate leak from Dutch site Mobielkopen claims the device will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 graphics and as much as 6GB / 128GB of RAM / storage. Motorola has reportedly settled on a 2,730mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold proved that plastic-like folding displays have no business in consumer devices at this point. They’re simply way too fragile. Until something more durable hits the market, these early foldable phones will never get off the ground. The rumored $1,500 price point is also laughable, especially if it has a terrible screen.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed and is pure speculation at this point. With any luck, Motorola will prove us all wrong. If that happens, the company stands a chance at bringing back the Razr in a meaningful way.

Motorola will unveil its reinvented Razr smartphone on November 13.