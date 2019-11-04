Most gamers, PC-focused or otherwise, have heard of legendary game designer Hideo Kojima. Kojima is responsible for not only the much-loved (and, at times, completely bonkers) Metal Gear franchise but also the recently-launched "Death Stranding."

While Death Stranding is, in many ways, an entirely different beast than the Metal Gear games (and not just because the former was developed after Kojima split from Konami), they both share a few key similarities; primarily in the realm of cinematic storytelling.

Anyone who has played a Kojima game knows that the man is fascinated with lengthy, movie-like cutscenes filled to the brim with interesting characters, dialogue, and camera angles, and Death Stranding (as well as the Metal Gear series) has all of that in droves.

If you are familiar with these games, then it probably won't come as much of a surprise to hear that Kojima reportedly intends to venture into the realm of filmmaking someday.

This information came to light during a BBC interview between reporter Steffan Powell and Kojima himself. In the interview (at roughly the 22:25 mark), the game designer states that "Kojima Productions will start making films. If you can do one thing well, you can do everything well."

Obviously, there are reasons to be skeptical of this information -- Kojima has a reputation for messing with fans' heads, and he isn't always completely straightforward when discussing his projects.

That's not to say his approach doesn't work, of course. Though divisive in terms of critic and user opinions, Death Stranding appears to have been a resounding success for Kojima & co., despite its somewhat bizarre story and vague pre-launch descriptions.

At any rate, if Kojima wishes to move into the realm of movie-making, we'll be curious to see what he and his talented team of developers can come up with. Perhaps "making films" simply means making even more cinematic video games to Kojima? Only time will tell.