Bottom line: Xbox's subscription experiment is hitting a wall. The company's ambitious push to turn Game Pass into a must-have, Netflix-style service for gaming appears to be stalling, and the numbers are moving in the wrong direction. Game Pass now has 30 million subscribers, down by roughly 4 million from the 34 million fully paid users Microsoft reported in early 2024. That figure also falls well short of the company's internal targets, revealed during the FTC's review of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Microsoft's goal was 77 million subscribers by July 2026 and 100 million paid members by 2030.

Microsoft no longer provides regular updates on Game Pass subscriber totals, but the latest figure illustrates just how much growth has slowed for what the company once pitched as a flagship service spanning console, PC, and the cloud.

The downturn began after a risky price increase centered on premium content. In 2025, Microsoft raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate by nearly 50 percent and reworked the structure of its other tiers. The move was widely seen as the cost of giving subscribers day-one access to new Call of Duty titles through the service, on top of first-party releases and a large catalog spanning console, PC, and the cloud.

That bet backfired. Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball later said the changes meant that "we shed millions of subscribers over the span of a few months." For a subscription service that depends on steady recurring revenue and engagement, that kind of churn is more than a temporary setback. It suggested that even heavy users who value day-one access and cloud flexibility were unwilling to follow the price all the way up.

Under the hood, Game Pass is built around a mix of local installs, cloud streaming, and cross-platform entitlements designed to let the Xbox ecosystem follow players from device to device. Ultimate is the tier where all of those features come together, bundling a large game library, cloud access on supported devices, and day-one access to Microsoft's first-party titles.

When the price jumped, it raised a fundamental question for subscribers: was the bundle, even with day-one Call of Duty access, still worth more than simply buying a few games outright each year?

By April, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma moved to soften the blow. Microsoft cut Game Pass prices and backed away from the Call of Duty promise. New Call of Duty titles no longer arrive on Game Pass at launch; instead, they are added roughly a year after release.

That shift returns Game Pass to its original role as a broad-access service – a way to tap into a large game catalog across multiple devices – rather than a guaranteed first stop for one of the industry's biggest franchises on release day.

Sharma has made it clear internally that Game Pass is not performing as planned. In a memo this week announcing 3,200 job cuts in the Xbox division, she wrote that the service "did not grow at the pace we expected" and cited its performance as one reason for the reset. Earlier internal memos from Sharma had already identified Game Pass pricing and declining membership as problems.

The slowdown feeds into a broader debate that has been running for years in the games industry: can a subscription model truly support the cost of blockbuster game development? Sony has called the model "value destructive," arguing that putting expensive new games into a subscription service on day one undermines their long-term value. Other developers that have worked with Game Pass have disputed that view, saying the service can benefit their games.

Sony's own subscription product, PlayStation Plus, takes a more cautious approach. It relies primarily on tiers that provide access to a catalog of games, with major first-party titles rarely available on day one. Instead, PS Plus is designed to monetize older and catalog titles while preserving launch windows and full-price sales for major new releases.

For Microsoft, Game Pass remains central to its vision of how players will access Xbox games across devices and over time. But the recent retrenchment – price cuts, changes to the handling of marquee titles, and internal layoffs – shows that the technology and the vision are not enough on their own.